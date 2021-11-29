Dear Sir

With the number of Covid cases on the rise again in Mallorca and the advent of the Omicron variant, locals and visitors alike must play their part in helping the authorities to keep the virus at bay.

This means wearing a face mask when out and about and always in closed environments such as stores, bars, restaurants and public indoor spaces. Face masks are incontrovertibly proven to work against the spread of the virus and to keep wearers safer from infection than those who refuse to wear one.

If we all play our part, together, we have a better chance to avoid becoming stricken with this deadly virus.

Yours

Dr Mohsen Ebeid