Dear Sir
With the number of Covid cases on the rise again in Mallorca and the advent of the Omicron variant, locals and visitors alike must play their part in helping the authorities to keep the virus at bay.
This means wearing a face mask when out and about and always in closed environments such as stores, bars, restaurants and public indoor spaces. Face masks are incontrovertibly proven to work against the spread of the virus and to keep wearers safer from infection than those who refuse to wear one.
If we all play our part, together, we have a better chance to avoid becoming stricken with this deadly virus.
Yours
Dr Mohsen Ebeid
Jerry / Hace about 1 hour
@James - you are correct, and about half of that if you do not fall into any of the pre-existing conditions such as obesity, hypertension. Obviously a certain age group is also attacked more by this than others - so we should of course note that. But I sure wish these types of numbers were clearly spelled out in all the other main articles!
James / Hace about 1 hour
@Jerry. Is it as much as 1% I thought it was 0.4%
Jerry / Hace about 2 hours
I wouldn't exactly say it's that deadly at 1% or less