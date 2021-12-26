... was Father Christmas. Fully boosted, with Covid passport and relevant negative test results just in case, it was Santa’s good fortune that he and Rudolph weren’t subject to any delays, as they managed, as every year, to avoid frontier controls. His only fear might have been - descending a chimney and discovering that its owner was still up and was a border agent. As ever, therefore, Santa stole a march on the Three Kings, who may well encounter greater scrutiny. Under current regulations, you can’t just arrive at a port from the Orient and expect to start parading around city centres unless you’ve got double vaccine proof.

Three Cheers for...

For the hoteliers association in Playa de Palma. If the Three Kings have any concerns about being admitted on to Palma dry land, they can be guaranteed the support of the hoteliers, who are hoping that the Kings will bring them news of the EU Next Generation funds that are to be allocated to Playa de Palma. The hoteliers sent the Kings a letter, asking if they had details of what were described as funds for the “renaturalisation” of Playa de Palma. They concluded by saying that they looked forward to hearing from the Kings, which they surely will on January 5. They didn’t know what renaturalisation meant and nor did any of us.

A big boo for...

For Christmas being different. No, it isn’t as different as last year, but it still is different, made more so by Omicron and all the attendant drama. While Prime Minister Sánchez was offering words of calm - families can spend the Christmas holidays together - Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez was advising that Christmas lunches and dinners should be in small groups and that anyone who is unvaccinated should not attend. There was also stuff about FFP2 masks, taking antigen tests and preferably having meals outdoors. No, not as different as last year, but how much we wish to return to there being no difference.