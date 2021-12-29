Congratulations have to be in order for Palma’s Son Espases Hospital after it was judged the best hospital in the Balearics for the sixth consecutive time.

After everything the hospital and its staff have been through over the past two years it is a massive achievement to have been able to have maintained its award-winning standards for the sixth year.

Covid aside, with dealings members of my family and close friends have had with Son Espases over the years, the treatment has always been first class and I think the hospital, and all of its team, should be used as an example on how regional health services operate to national services across Europe, perhaps even the UK where many of Spain’s finest nurses and doctors move to because of the better pay and contractual conditions.

Which is a shame when many of those medics who have chosen to move abroad are still very much in need in Mallorca and Spain as a whole.

But until wage structures and employment contracts are resolved, Spain will sadly continue to produce excellent medical personnel who will head overseas. I know of at least three no longer working in Spain - even though they miss the Mediterranean lifestyle.

That said, for those who continue to struggle to keep hospitals running at full tilt through the pandemic, we can only be truly grateful. Well done.