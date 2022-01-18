A warning. I was told in no uncertain terms by a National Police officer at Madrid airport that the green residence permit is no longer valid. I had been led to believe that the “green certificate” would still be valid eventhough it is marked “European Union citizen.” The officer told me that I should apply for the new TIE residence card which has been introduced by the Spanish government for Brexit Brits.

I was even scolded for not having done so, because there was a “12 month change over period.” “With this document I shouldn´t really let you into Spain,” she told me. In the end she lamented and I was allowed through but I did wonder whether this would have happened if I hadn´t spoken Spanish. To be honest, it does make sence. As the police officer pointed out to me my “Green certificate” states that I am a European Union citizen...which I am not any longer.

This was the first time I had travelled long distance since Brexit and of course things have changed. British citizens have to use the “rest of the world section” airports.” I was told by an airport official that “we had left.” Travelling with the additional paperwork requirement because of Covid is not for the faint hearted, not helped by the fact that the goal-posts have now been moved as a result of Brexit.

To be honest anyone who hasn´t got a Covid passport might as well forget travel. You need it at Palma airport let alone Madrid. Remember if you are travelling get your paper sorted!