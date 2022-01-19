A big rise in the number of cases, 60,000 people self isolating in their own homes and local hospitals coming under even greater pressure because of the increased workload. This is the Covid medical report for the islands issued yesterday by the local ministry for Health.
This state of affairs is obviously causing concern in the offices of the Balearic government and it could mean that they come under pressure to introduce new restrictions. But what can the government do? The curfew could be reintroduced and numbers limited in local bars and restaurants. But in some ways the local government´s hands are tied.
New restrictions could lead to a wave of protests; last Saturday thousands of people marched through the streets of Palma calling for “Covid freedom” with their principal complaint being the Covid passport. What I still find amazing is that thousands of people are still unvaccinated despite government efforts.
Around 25,000 have said that they refuse to be vaccinated and there are thousands more who oppose the jab and are just waiting developments. The government has said that a high percentage of those who are undergoing treatment in intensive care units are unvaccinated.
This really should get the alarm bells ringing. Obviously, no one wants more restrictions and the government has placed the blame of the recent increase in cases at the door of the unvaccinated. Get the jab and all will be well, is the government message....but are the unvaccinated listening?
Kevin / Hace about 3 hours
Get the jab, the unvaccinated are to blame.. Like in neighboring Portugal, a country with one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe? Pretty much everyone who is eligible is vaccinated there, with the exception of young children and a few people who cannot get the jab for health reasons. Yet cases are going through the roof there as well. Now what, blame young children and immunocompromised people? Besides, what does "vaccinated" even mean? 2 doses? 3 doses? Some countries are at dose 4, and that still doesn't seem to be sufficient. Can we agree now that this mass vaccination campaign has been a complete and total failure? Of course not, the solution is more jabs, more restrictions, more curfews. And how did we even get there? If I remember correctly, the initial message was two weeks to flatten the curve so that the healthcare system doesn't collapse, meaning nothing more than "we need 2 weeks to prepare the healthcare system". Now it has been almost 2 years, and we still haven't prepared the healthcare system. Can we finally agree that not the coronavirus itself, but the political reaction to it has been and continues to be an unmitigated disaster?