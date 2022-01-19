The Socialist Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sànchez, while being a big fan of the European Union, has for many years complained about the way it actually works and has been calling for a shake up of the institution to make it leaner and meaner, and how the EU has functioned, or not, during the pandemic has further fuelled the debate.

Yes, the EU has slapped billions of euros of recovery euros on the table, from the initial outbreak, but it has been accused of having done very little to galvanise how the EU as a united front confronted the pandemic.

Vague guidelines were issued but member states were very much left to their own devices.

Now, however, Sánchez has a new pal who shares similar views in the EU and it comes in the form of the mighty Germany.

The Spanish and German governments share the opinion that the European Union’s fiscal rules that set limits on public deficits and debt are too complex and hard to comply with, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Monday after meeting his German counterpart, the newly appointed Olaf Scholz.

Spain also made it clear early doors that it wanted to fill the void left in the EU by the departure of the UK as one the powerhouses in Europe.

Perhaps Sánchez, with just under two years until the next general elections, has decided to make his move.