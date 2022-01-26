There have been two very contrasting political developments over the past few weeks and they could not really have been further afield, one has been in the UK, the other in New Zealand.

All the talk in the UK has, and is, about the parties in Downing Street and Boris Johnson’s lame excuses as to who and how they went ahead while the country was in strict lockdown.

He has tried to bury the bad news with some more uplifting decisions such as the lifting of travel Covid tests, but it does not seem to have diverted the attention away from the lockdown-busting parties by the very people who made the rules and instructed the various security forces to enforce them. Not the best example to set.

However, on the other side of the world from the Downing Street Arms we have the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern announced the reintroduction of new Covid restrictions over the weekend and as a result has postponed her wedding. “I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who’s caught up in that scenario, I am so sorry,” she said.

Asked by reporters how she felt about the postponement of her wedding, Ardern replied: “Such is life.” She did not carry on with her wedding plans on the grounds that she did not know what the rules are.