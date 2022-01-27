The far right party Vox is on the march. Since it first emerged on the political scene when it was founded in 2013, it has moved up to become Spain’s third most voted party and is continuing to gain support, much to the cost of the far left parties which have been crucial in forming and shoring up the Socialist-led coalition government.

But, Vox could become the king maker at the next general election in under two years’ time. According to recent polls, the party could win ten seats in Castilla y León compared to just one in the last regional election in May 2019.

Nationally, it could capture as much as 20.5% of the vote -- up from 10.3% in 2019 -- according to the Electomania poll published on 16 January 2022.

It won 24 seats in its debut campaign in April 2019, increasing that to 52 at fresh elections in November of that year.

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, is a larger than life political beast.

One of the party’s main issues is its representation in the media, with Abascal describing supporters as victims, telling the crowd that if they defend their country they’re called a fascist, or if they defend their borders, a racist.

Spain is also a victim, in the party’s view and this appears to be connecting with younger voters who are engaged with Vox’s social media campaigns and the fact the party gives the impression it practices what it preaches.