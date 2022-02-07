An incredible achievement. It is quite amazing to think that Queen Elizabeth has been on the British throne for 70 years. She has gone from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson and and when she came to throne Britain was a very different place. Regular readers of this space will know that I have mixed views over the British monarchy but no-one can criticise Queen Elizabeth; she is a shining example of dedication and devotion to duty.

My admiration for the Queen has grown over the last 10 years, helped in a small way by programmes such as The Crown. Some will say that they do not give a clear insight into the monarch and they are the work of fiction but they do increase your interest in the subject and I have found myself searching the Internet for more information on issues which have been covered in the Netflix drama series.

I was intrigued to read about her relationship with former Prime Ministers Harold Wilson and Margaret Thatcher and to a lesser extent Tony Blair, her love for the Commonwealth and ofcourse her relationship with her father. Queen Elizabeth is a national treasure . She may be long in years but in some ways you could describe her as a “forward looking woman.”

In these difficult times, when the British Prime Minister appears to have lost his way and Covid continues to a major problem, it is comforting to know that the monarch remains as she has always been, a woman who puts duty above everything else.

She papers over the cracks and gives the impression that all is well despite the many problems. Britain is very lucky to have her.