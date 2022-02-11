I am very happy to be writing these words and after two years we appear to be moving away from the Covid nightmare. The announcement that face masks outside have gone and the demise of the Covid passport is a sure sign that the Balearic government believes that we are on the right track.

Obviously, we need to be on our guard because the number of Covid cases in the Balearics is still relatively high. There is also the fear that all the optimism could disappear if there is a new wave but at the moment things are moving in the right direction.

In many cases this ray of sunshine was certainly needed because a sizeable number of companies are suffering financial problems after almost two years of economic stalemate. I think if all goes according to plan we will have a good summer season; there is certainly a demand in Britain and Germany to come here. My advice to the Balearic government would be to remain cautious and also to scrap some of the rather knee-jerk legislation which was introduced before the pandemic hit.

Curbing booze in all- inclusive package holidays in Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antonio in Ibiza may have seemed like a good idea back in 2019 before the pandemic but I do believe that it now needs a rethink. This legislation has some important loopholes which will be exploited, if not changed, this summer.

Overall, there are reasons to be upbeat and hopefully relative normality will return to our lives.