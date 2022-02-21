Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an outpouring of well wishes online from the public and politicians declaring "God Save The Queen".

Below is reaction to the news announced by Buckingham Palace on Sunday:

Nicki Minaj:

God save THE QUEEN.



Sending my love & respect to The Queen & her palace.



Wishing you a speedy recovery. 🇬🇧



— Nicki & The Barbz — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 21, 2022

Boris Johnson:

I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

Arsen Ostrovsky:

Keir Starmer:

"On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am."

Priti Patel:

"Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen."

Tom Tugendhat:

I know we all wish Her Majesty a speedy recovery.



God save The Queen. — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) February 20, 2022

Shashi Vandrevala:

"She has to get better, we can't afford to lose her yet."

Claire Coutinho:

God save the Queen. Wishing Her Majesty a swift recovery. 💙 — Claire Coutinho MP (@ClaireCoutinho) February 20, 2022

Sajid Javid:

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery."

Dan Wootton:

On today, like every day, God Save the Queen.

Have full faith she will be fine. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 20, 2022

Rishi Sunak:

"Wishing Her Majesty a speedy recovery."

Sadiq Khan:

"The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering. Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from Covid-19."