Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for coronavirus

21-02-2022FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an outpouring of well wishes online from the public and politicians declaring "God Save The Queen".

Below is reaction to the news announced by Buckingham Palace on Sunday:

Nicki Minaj:

Boris Johnson:

Arsen Ostrovsky:

Keir Starmer:

"On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am."

Priti Patel:

"Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen."

Tom Tugendhat:

Shashi Vandrevala:

"She has to get better, we can't afford to lose her yet."

Claire Coutinho:

Sajid Javid:

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery."

Dan Wootton:

Rishi Sunak:

"Wishing Her Majesty a speedy recovery."

Sadiq Khan:

"The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering. Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from Covid-19."

