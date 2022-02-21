Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an outpouring of well wishes online from the public and politicians declaring "God Save The Queen".
Below is reaction to the news announced by Buckingham Palace on Sunday:
Nicki Minaj:
God save THE QUEEN.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 21, 2022
Sending my love & respect to The Queen & her palace.
Wishing you a speedy recovery. 🇬🇧
— Nicki & The Barbz
Boris Johnson:
I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022
Arsen Ostrovsky:
Oh no, #QueenElizabeth II tests positive for #COVID.— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) February 20, 2022
God Save the Queen. pic.twitter.com/c0AcNlQpKU
Keir Starmer:
"On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am."
Priti Patel:
"Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen."
Tom Tugendhat:
I know we all wish Her Majesty a speedy recovery.— Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) February 20, 2022
God save The Queen.
Shashi Vandrevala:
"She has to get better, we can't afford to lose her yet."
Claire Coutinho:
God save the Queen. Wishing Her Majesty a swift recovery. 💙— Claire Coutinho MP (@ClaireCoutinho) February 20, 2022
Sajid Javid:
"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery."
Dan Wootton:
On today, like every day, God Save the Queen.— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 20, 2022
Have full faith she will be fine.
Rishi Sunak:
"Wishing Her Majesty a speedy recovery."
Sadiq Khan:
"The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering. Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from Covid-19."
