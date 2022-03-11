The sun is shining,there are few restrictions. Palma is open for business, so why isn´t the city council promoting the city as a getaway weekend holiday destination? The majority of people in northern Europe are desperate to getaway on holiday and one thing which we should have learnt during the pandemic is that it is a question of action this day because you don´t know what tomorrow might bring.

The sight of a few tourists around Palma would be a welcome one, especially for the hard-pressed hotel industry. Palma is not like the resorts, everything is open and there is plenty happening from the Easter fun fair to markets and concerts. Another thing which we should have learnt during the pandemic is that golden opportunities are there for the taking. While the local government are busy saying that we are on course for a record breaking season, I do have my doubts.

The war in Ukraine, higher fuel bills and of course Covid are all issues which could easily hit the industry and hard. Remember last summer? In June the local government were saying that we were heading for a record year and then Covid hit again and the industry was almost brought to a standstill.

Every euro which can be gained through tourism needs to be embraced with both hands. We are so lucky that we have a fantastic capital, it up to the local authorities to spread the war and get the industry moving....we shouldn´t be waiting until Easter to get into gear.