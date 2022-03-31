D on’t just point the finger at Iago Negueruela. The Balearic tourism minister wasn’t alone in encouraging, nay demanding, the reincorporation of employees with ‘fijo discontinuo’ contracts at the start of April - Easter at the very latest. There were also the union general secretaries and the president of the Pimem small businesses federation.

There seemed to be only one dissenting voice, that of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations vice-president. Rafel Roig noted that not all tourist resorts would have reopened by Easter.

It was four days before the Russian invasion. The unions are now saying that it is this, plus inflation, which has caused a slowdown in bookings. Whereas they had been among those leading the call for employers to get all their fijo discontinuo staff back to work by April 1, they now point to up to 20,000 not going back until May.

The special Covid benefits regime for fijo discontinuo employees ends today. Negueruela and others knew that back in February, but so convinced were they that tourism was going to be booming by the first of April, they issued their encouragement. A further month’s benefit, for April, wouldn’t be needed.

But it is, and it was always going to be needed. They should have paid greater attention to Rafel Roig. With any luck, the fijo discontinuo employees will all be back in May and have their guaranteed six months work till end-October. Meanwhile, though, there are thousands who stand to get nothing in April.