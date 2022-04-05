The Brits are back! After an absence of almost two years it is nice to hear British voices around Palma again! Mallorca's love affair with the Brits continues. At the moment it appears that the majority have come down to Palma on getaway weekends, staying in some of the boutique hotels in the city. On Sunday I was confused for a taxi driver by one British couple who were heading to the airport in Palma's Jaime III, at a restaurant in Santa Catalina another British couple were celebrating a birthday but local Majorcan cuisine was not on the menu...in this case it was roast beef!

In Corte Ingles you could tell the Brits were back because they were busy snapping up bargains. This year, it appears more than likely, that a record number of British tourists will be coming to the island. Bookings are above the pre-pandemic levels. The local tourist industry will be especially pleased to see them. Out of all the different nationalities who visit Mallorca, the British are the biggest spenders. In places like Minorca, where British tourism is key, the welcome will be even warmer. The British may no longer be the top market for Mallorca but they are for the Balearics. The British travel industry continues to be upbeat. The only low point for Majorca is price. This island is no longer a cheap destination. I would urge the local tourist industry to be careful on price, any big increase in hotel costs could dent this market which has been so loyal for the Balearics.