As an Arsenal fan, I was not feeling that spry for Chelsea yesterday after they got hammered at home by Real Madrid or rather, 34-year-old Karim Benzema who has now scored consecutive hat tricks in Champions League matches against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, two of the biggest teams in Europe, if not the world.

Many years ago when the maestro Wenger was Arsenal manager he had a sniff at singing Benzema and it is such a shame he did not.That said, I enjoy watching him play, especially in the post-Ronaldo years at Real Madrid. While Ronaldo was stealing the show, Benzema was sat on the back seat, however, since Ronaldo went walkabout, Benzema has come to the forefront and should Real Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League this year, it will be thanks to Benzema.

The France striker is enjoying the best season of the 13 he has spent at Real Madrid and making a strong argument for being considered the top player in the world. He appeared to only be a temporary fix until president Florentino Pérez brought in a true superstar, such as PSG forward Kylian Mbappé, to restore Madrid to greatness, but should Pérez pull off some new major younger signings, they are going to have their work cut to take Benzema’s starting place because, despite being aged 34, he’s showing signs of playing for many more years.