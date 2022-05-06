Tourism matters in Mallorca can be oh so predictable. The time of the year will tend to dictate this predictability and so do the politics. These matters are often linked, and so three have been over recent days - all-inclusive hotel drinking; the British Embassy pledging its support to tackle tourism of excesses; and the tourism minister expounding on the nature of sustainable growth.
