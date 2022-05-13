Britain's Opposition Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer leaves his home in north London. | NEIL HALL
If the aftermath of Covid-19 has taught us anything it is that many British politicians on all sides of the house are complete fibbers. The lies and subterfuge over the increasingly yawn worthy ‘beergate’ have not come as a surprise but rather confirmed what most of us already knew, or at least suspected. While countless people spent two years in abject misery confined by endless restrictions, many totally nonsensical, and deprived of seeing their loved ones, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, it was business as usual for politicians in Westminster. Rules were flagrantly broken, boozy parties and celebrations held and visits taken to see relatives and friends under the cloak of darkness.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.