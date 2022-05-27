United Airlines will connect New York to Palma next month. | R.L.
A week today the first direct flight between New York and Palma takes off courtesy of United Airlines and by all accounts seats are selling fast, in both directions. This is partly thanks to a momentous promotional campaign led by the Council of Mallorca in the States but also demand in Mallorca - most people I know on the island either travel to New York on a regular basis or have always wanted to go, so now is their chance.
