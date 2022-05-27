FILE PHOTO: Test tube labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" is seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. | DADO RUVIC
We knew it was coming but really, monkeypox? Surely, they could have done better. Couldn’t Pandemic-The Sequel have had a name with at least a little more gravitas? So, woo hoo, here we go on a new ride of potential terror unleashed on us by an ever-hungry media searching for sensational news that will lure in advertising.
