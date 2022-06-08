Palma town hall has launched a new campaign against addictions - the drinking of alcohol, the smoking of tobacco and the playing of videogames in particular. Where booze is concerned, the decision has been taken to no longer support, promote or subsidise events "related to the consumption of alcohol". Or rather, events which wouldn't be events if they weren't for alcohol - the Okotoberfest and Beer Palma have been mentioned specifically.
