There are what one might describe as tourist ghettoes. In the late sixties, for instance, the French hit upon an idea for purpose-built tourist developments as a means of trying to dissuade holidaymakers from crossing the border to Spain.
There are what one might describe as tourist ghettoes. In the late sixties, for instance, the French hit upon an idea for purpose-built tourist developments as a means of trying to dissuade holidaymakers from crossing the border to Spain.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.