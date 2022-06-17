For scribblers such as myself, I really don’t know where we would be before ‘Surveys’ were invented. Broadcasters are the same, when they run out of anything original to say they can always go online and find out what the latest daft survey has to say for itself and bingo - they have a feature and I have a column. Surveys are usually paid for by a company wishing to sell you cosmetics, or beer, maybe even holidays. The trick is that they will approach a university and wave lots of money at them; the seat of learning will then ask lots of impertinent questions of a very small sample of consumers and before you know it you have something to giggle about when driving your kids to school or enrage you as you read your daily newspaper. Everyone’s a winner! The company gets itself some free publicity, or at the very least a name check and the University acquires some extra money to undertake some proper research into something rather more important than - “How many people wear pyjamas in bed nowadays?”
