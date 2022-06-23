The Times is not what it was. Long gone are the days when the front page was full of personal ads and public notices. In 2022, therefore, Times readers can discover on the front page - as they would have done on Tuesday - that you can cop a 645 pound (750 euro) fine if you urinate in the sea at any beaches in Vigo, Galicia, a place to which only Times readers presumably go on holiday. And if they do, they would surely not dream of doing such a thing. Times readers, tourists of excess? Never!
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Fines for urinating in the sea (which is basically harmless) but nothing is done about the horrendous pollution caused by industrial farming and the shipping industry which is destroying the oceans.