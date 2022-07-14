The Balearics topped Spain's tourism rankings in May. | Miquel À. Cañellas
I'm looking at the home page of a Spanish travel and tourism website. There are 27 main headlines. Of these 27, nine refer to airline strikes and/or cancellations. Lufthansa appears twice - 770 more cancellations and then another 2,000 at Frankfurt and Munich. Ryanair crops up three times, once in combination with easyJet. A strike has been called off at BA, but SAS and Transavia have disputes. The ninth highlights the ten European countries most affected by strikes and cancellations. For good measure, one can add a tenth headline - Heathrow limiting the number of passengers.
