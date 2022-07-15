Palma.—I think the majority of all British tourists heading to our shores would agree that bad behaviour will not be tolerated...but have the local authorities gone a bit too far? Are they taking the fun out of a Mallorca holiday? Some restaurants and bars no longer allow tourists to wear football shirts or items which have been bought from streets vendors!! What next? You will have to dress for dinner? One piece bathing suits will replace the bikini? You can even get fined for smoking on the beach. Playa de Palma and Magalluf even have a restricted booze allowance on all inclusive holidays. The local authorities love rules and regulations. No-one appears to escape them. You can only have three cruise ships in port in Palma at any one time, no new hotels can be built and you can´t rent a holiday apartment in Palma. I do not doubt that these regulations have been introduced for a reason but the international media is not as understanding as the rest of us in Mallorca. “Now Mallorca bans football shirts” was one headline in a UK newspaper recently. In fact, Mallorca is getting the reputation where everything is being banned (well in theory!). A gentle reminder to the local authorities ...we live from tourism and if would-be tourists feel that they are going to Stalag 4 they will go elsewhere. Simple as that!
