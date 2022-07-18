Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at an event to launch his campaign to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister, in London. | HENRY NICHOLLS
The race is on for the next British prime minster to replace BoJo and the knives are out. First to throw his hat in the ring was dishy Rishi with a slick, tear-jerking, yet predictable video drawing on his family’s emigration to the UK back in the day.
