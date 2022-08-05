The chilly winds of recession are starting to blow through Spain. At the moment it is just talk. The general view is that this autumn there will be a big economic slowdown hot helped by high inflation and interest rates.
The chilly winds of recession are starting to blow through Spain. At the moment it is just talk. The general view is that this autumn there will be a big economic slowdown hot helped by high inflation and interest rates.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.