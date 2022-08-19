Quality restaurants have seen their operating costs rise by 30 percent. | VON ANDREAS JOHN
I think Mallorca is reaching breaking point and it is going to have to decide what kind of tourism it wants. Is it going to continue turning a blind eye to mass tourism or seriously make a move for quality as opposed to quantity?
Obviously Big Tourism Industry, has been for years. Time for a change. The infrastructure cannot support mass tourism , lack of water removal of waste and sewage . policing , I do not need to go on.