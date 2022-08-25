Airport passenger numbers have been slightly down on 2019's. | Miquel À. Cañellas
When Biel Barceló was tourism minister from 2015 to 2017, it seemed as if he had coined the word "saturation" to describe the number of tourists. As it happens, he hadn't. Saturation may have become a more popular (or perhaps unpopular) word during Barceló's tenure, but history shows that tourism saturation existed back in the late sixties. Yes, even in the days of Franco, when criticisms of any sort were somewhat risky, there were those in Mallorca who dared to speak of saturation.
