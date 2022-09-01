Bel Busquets speaking at the gala dinner in 2018. | Govern de les Illes Balears
I'd quite forgotten about what happened in London in 2018 until seeing a photo that jolted the memory. There was a shindig at the Savoy - the Gala Awards Dinner for the British Guild of Travel Writers, around 300 or so of them. Curiously, invitations to this glittering occasion had been sent to, among others, President Armengol; the tourism minister Bel Busquets; the president of the Council of Mallorca, Miquel Ensenyat; and the councillor for economic affairs (including tourism), Cosme Bonet.
