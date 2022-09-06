A side from a brief trip to Madrid I have not been on a plane for nearly three years ever since the wretched pandemic reared its ugly head. All my international meetings suddenly became Microsoft Teams or Zoom calls and the get-togethers with close friends in London became Friday night cocktail group chats online. It has all served a purpose but there is nothing to beat meeting people in person and sharing hugs and laughter.
