Far be it from me to suggest that the Bulletin's website and Facebook pages are scientific gauges of opinion, but it is noticeable that the tourist tax isn't a subject that generates the level of comment that might be thought. There was a time when the interest and comment were far higher, such as when the tax was introduced in 2016 and two years later when the summer rates were doubled. There is now a trickle of comment as opposed to a deluge.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.