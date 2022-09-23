WHILE Mallorcan hoteliers faff about over whether it is worth their time and money staying open this winter to accommodate Spanish pensioners as part of the government-sponsored Imserso programme of holidays, they are missing a trick.
WHILE Mallorcan hoteliers faff about over whether it is worth their time and money staying open this winter to accommodate Spanish pensioners as part of the government-sponsored Imserso programme of holidays, they are missing a trick.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.