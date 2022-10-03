Playa de Palma has been spoken about as a digital nomad destination. | Patricia Lozano
Palma03/10/2022 14:43
Are you a nomad? I am. And I was before the digital variety became fashionable, as this was in the highly unfashionable setting of amateur dramatics - Nomads, the North of Mallorca Amateur Dramatics Society, and celebrated appearances as Buttons. Otherwise, I am mostly sedentary in a digital fashion, prone to only embracing the digitally peripatetic when inclined to write about this nomadic phenomenon.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.