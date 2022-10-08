Playa de Palma, when it was quiet during the pandemic. | Enrique Calvo
Do you remember when there was talk of changing the name of Magalluf? It was around the time of the infamous 'mamading' video and in the early years of the Meliá Hotels transformation of the resort. Calvia Beach was a favoured option. Mine was Meliá New Town, not that this was ever proposed and thankfully so. Despite the stigma that may have attached itself to Magalluf, that was the name - and it had been since at least the thirteenth century. History surely counts for something, even in the face of a female tourist caught on camera giving blowjobs to blokes in a Magalluf bar and a stellar process of upgrading to four-star superior and five-star.
