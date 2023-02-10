Properties in Mallorca

Jason Moore 10/02/2023
There have been reports in the British media about plans by the Balearic government to try and limit the sale of homes on the island to non-residents (namely foreigners). There is little chance of this plan ever prospering because it breaks many European Union laws but it has become a talking point. One report in the British media suggested that many homes in Deya were owned by millionaires and village life had been destroyed. Yes, a considerable number of properties in Deya are owned by foreigners who spend only a few weeks a year in their Mallorca mountain getaway. In most cases these homes were sold by their original Mallorca owners to the foreign buyers for a big profit. Has village life being destroyed? Well, I wouldn´t say that it has been destroyed but it is a different Deya to the one Robert Graves moved to more than 80 years ago.

Times have changed. I can understand that many young people have difficulty getting on the property ladder and there is a need for more social housing. Perhaps the Balearic government could earmark some of the cash it gets on the sale of properties (mostly to rich foreigners) to help build more social housing? Also, I do not believe that foreigners have helped drive up property prices across the island. In some areas, yes of course, but not all. The shortage of property is as a direct result of a failed housing policy by consecutive Balearic governments. These days there is no short-term fix for the housing problem but it is not really the fault of foreigners. All they have done is purchased a slice of a dream. Rather than trying to curb foreign ownership, foreign buyers should be welcomed with opened arms by all.