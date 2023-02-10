There have been reports in the British media about plans by the Balearic government to try and limit the sale of homes on the island to non-residents (namely foreigners). There is little chance of this plan ever prospering because it breaks many European Union laws but it has become a talking point. One report in the British media suggested that many homes in Deya were owned by millionaires and village life had been destroyed. Yes, a considerable number of properties in Deya are owned by foreigners who spend only a few weeks a year in their Mallorca mountain getaway. In most cases these homes were sold by their original Mallorca owners to the foreign buyers for a big profit. Has village life being destroyed? Well, I wouldn´t say that it has been destroyed but it is a different Deya to the one Robert Graves moved to more than 80 years ago.
