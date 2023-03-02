What can you?? Residents of island mountain villages and towns are furious at the large number of people who have travelled up to see the snow. Valldemossa is a classic example. The Balearic government had warned the general public to stay away from mountains areas because of the safety issue. However, judging by the hundreds of vehicles heading up to Valldemossa on Wednesday few people listened.
The Balearic government had warned the general public to stay from mountains areas
