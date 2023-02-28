Main photo: Marcus Alderson.

Part of the ceiling at the church in Puerto Pollensa collapsed this afternoon under the weight of the heavy rains.

Church collapse in Puerto Pollensa.

The Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) is currently being deployed to Mallorca to begin helping in the evacuation of people cut off and trapped in several areas of Mallorca at first light Wednesday morning after being requested by the Balearic Government.

The special crack rapid reaction brigade will provide snow ploughs and heavy cutting equipment to support the more than a hundred engineers from various departments, including fire brigades, who are already working on rescuing people, clearing roads and repairing the damage.

President Armengol visited the headquarters of 112 emergency service today and expressed her gratitude to all the emergency personnel, police, firefighters and civil protection crews.

The island's emergency services have dealt with a total of 335 weather-related incidents. Fallen trees (73); flooded buildings (51) flooded roads (40) roadside help (35).

Three thousand Endesa customers are still without power in Mallorca after the storm affected a total of 20 high-voltage lines on the island. Most of those affected are in rural areas.

The municipalities affected are Valldemossa, Escorca, Bunyola, Manacor, Montuïri, Alaró, Felanitx, Campanet, Muro, Vilafranca, Capdepera and Pollensa. In the most isolated areas, Endesa teams are finding it difficult to get access due to the adverse weather conditions. With the drop in temperatures, electricity demand in the Balearics increased by 21% yesterday.

Snow records have been broken after Storm Juliette left its trail after 24 hours. Last time it snowed so much was in 2015.

Snowfall records.

Records are being broken after heavy rains fall across the island. The Met Office says that it will continue to rain until at least 7pm on Tuesday.

Rainfall records in one day.

Torrents across the island have started to overflow their banks after heavy rains fell throughout the morning. The torrents which are most at risk are Torrent de Can Burguès (Pollensa) and Torrent de Son Verd (Binissalem).

More than 170 litres of rain per square metre has fallen in Pollensa and high winds are also causing major problems for the emergency services. There has been some damage.

At least fifty people are trapped in Lluc monastery after the Guardia Civil were forced to close the road.

A Spanish family had to be rescued from the snow after spending much of the night in freezing temperatures after a falling tree severely damaged their motor home in Escorca. They were finally rescued by the Guardia Civil who had to make their way on foot as a result of the poor state of the roads.

Emergency services reach the caravan.

The emergency services have already reached the isolated families in the recreational area of Menut and Coll de sa Batalla. They are all well and will be evacuated shortly.

Latest number of storm incidents in the Balearics according to the 112 Emergency Service. AS of 11.00 am this Tuesday, 247 have been recorded, 227 of them in Mallorca, 16 in Minorca and four in Ibiza.

Mallorca includes 24 incidents in Felanitx, 22 in Palma and 20 in Manacor. They also highlighted 48 fallen tress, 36 flooded buildings, 33 flooded roads and 32 roadside assistances.

The local police, Guardia Civil, fire brigade and emergency teams are rescuing four families who have been trapped on their farms in Alcudia. All of them are said to be in good condition and are waiting for the situation to normalise and the flood water to recede.

Storm Juliette hastorn the roof off a petrol station in Cala Ratjada, which hit the exterior of some toilets under construction, and has also caused damage to boats in the ports of Soller and Pollensa. All passenger ports remains closed.

The marina in Pollensa has been hit the worst, some boats have lost awnings and sails while masts been broken. One boat has lost its cabin and the port infrastructure has also been damaged.

There has also been damage to boats in Puerto Soller and the mooring ropes of some boats in Cala Ratjada have been broken. Ports IB has notified the owners.

Airports authority Aena has stated that all Balearic airports are operating normally despite the storm.

The Balearics were placed on red alert for heavy snow today and the trains and metro will be running slower services because of the torrential rain and strong winds, while some trains are running with a dusting of snow.

Two giant sink holes brought chaos to the centre of Palma this morning. The first, with a diameter of 8 metres brought chaos to the centre of Palma and a few minutes later a second appeared on the Paseo Maritimo in Palma. Police are at the scene.

State of the roads (road closures)

⚠️‼️SITUACIÓ A LES 9 h:

TRAMS TANCATS per ❄️ i ⛈️

⛔️Ma-10, des del 6 fins al 47,5 (Pollença-Fornalutx) i del 75 fins al 78,5

⛔️Ma-1032, des del 6,5 fins al 8 (Puigpunyent)

⛔️Ma-1101, des del km 3,6 fins al 6 (Puigpunyent-Galilea)

⛔️Ma-2100, km 1 fins al 17 (Bunyola-Orient) — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) February 28, 2023

A maximum minimum temperature of -0.4 degrees was registered overnight. All the minumum temperatures. -0.4 Escorca, Son Torrella 2 Petra 3 Son Servera 3 Pollença 3 Artà 3 Palma Univ 4 Sta Maria 4 Porreres 4 Manacor 4 Sineu 4 Llucmajor 4 C St Pere 4 Santanyí 4 Muro 4 Binissalem 4 Sa Pobla.

Heavy rains fell overnight, here at the latest figures: 117 Capdepera lighthouse 89 Port de Pollença 80 Muro 76 Son Servera 73 Pollença 71 Sóller, Puerto 70 Banyalbufar 68 Portocolom 67 Sa Pobla 66 Petra 57 Porreres.

Ceiling that collapsed at Palma University.

A ceiling has collapsed at the University of the Balearic Islands in Palma; this is probably due to heavy rain.