As Mallorca found itself under the cosh of uncharacteristically tempestuous weather last week, I had to sally forth from Soller very early morning to Son Llatzer Hospital. Leaving the house at the crack of dawn in the pitch black and pelting rain was bad enough on the Monday but by Tuesday morning there was the added delight of snow and high winds. On the way back to Soller, the roads were flooded, there was torrential rain and worst of all, complete halfwits driving so closely behind that they could probably have read the dials on my dashboard.
Don’t drive so close to me!
I still had an idiot hooting behind
