Today I shall mainly be talking to you about hair! So first of all, why is it that so many women are seemingly obsessed by their hair and sometimes talk of little else? Indeed, at one time in my youth, if a girl wasn’t to take you up on a proposed date she would always claim “…sorry I’m washing my hair” - which at that time was a well known excuse for giving you the ‘flick’. In the town where we live I reckon that there are literally hundreds of hairdressing salons of all descriptions, all vying for clients at eye watering prices. Nevertheless, it seems that many women would rather do their own hair and talk about it incessantly.
Hair today - gone tomorrow!
“…Sorry I’m washing my hair”
Also in News
- On top of the mountain - three metres of snow
- Balearics wants to be declared a disaster zone after storm
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- Two of Spain’s best beaches are in the Balearics
- Storm Juliette - Trees in Mallorca's mountains will take years to recover
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.