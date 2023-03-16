Some British newspapers have been running stories which state that Mallorca no longer wants “budget British tourists”. One newspaper accused the Balearic government of being “snobs.” As I have said on countless occasions in this space local politicians need to measure their words especially when dealing with the British media. Sentences like “we want more up-market tourists” doesn't mean that the island doesn't want tourists who go to lower grade hotels; it means that more big spending tourists would be nice for the Balearic economy. What the Balearic government have made clear is that the islands no longer want rowdy tourists of any nationality who just come here to get drunk and cause trouble - and who can blame them. Now, this message sometimes gets lost in translation, because it appears that the local authorities are operating a system of “them and us.”
