Dolores Corujo is the Lanzarote equivalent of Catalina Cladera, the president of the Council of Mallorca. From the same party as Cladera, PSOE, Corujo is the president of the Lanzarote Cabildo, the island’s council. The two presidents share certain tourism objectives, e.g. control of the number of visitors and a desire for increased spending by these visitors in order to generate greater wealth. It is on these objectives where they tend to diverge, but only in terms of how they’ve expressed things.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.