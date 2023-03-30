Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez (left), applauds with other members of the Socialist bench after the rejection of the no-confidence vote promoted by Vox. | J.J. Guillén
Palma30/03/2023 15:06
The political battle to win the May 28 local elections in the Balearics began this week after Parliament sat for the final time of its four-year duration on Tuesday. The parties now have less than 60 days to win over the electorate. But what is interesting this year is that both the local and general elections are being held in the same year, something which has never happened in Spain before. The general election has to take place no later than December 30 and campaigning for the general election is gradually gathering momentum.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.