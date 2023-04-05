Actress and presenter Ana Obregón in the socialite magazine ¡Hola! published a front-page photograph of her with a baby in arm. | Mariscal
Palma05/04/2023 12:46
It’s unsettling how surrogacy has become such a popular route for showbiz would-be mothers these days. In the past, carrying and delivering a baby on behalf of the biological mother, was seen as an act of great generosity. For many parents unable to have children, the kind and selfless intervention of a stranger to carry a fertilised egg through to the birth was nothing short of a miracle. Something though has gone badly awry.
