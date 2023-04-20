Whatever the outcome of the local elections at the end of next month, something has got to be done about the high density of traffic in Palma, and I’m not talking about building a tram which will throw the centre of the city into total chaos for the duration of the construction project leading to the potential closure of hundreds of small shops and a nightmare for the general public.
1 comment
I agree, 90% of journeys in Palma should be done on foot or by public transport. And the school start and finish times should be staggered. The 4x4 mums who double park and treat dropping their kids of as the social event of the day should be forced to drop the kids off then move on, not park up for a chat for 20 minutes. And for kids over a certain age, why aren't they walking to school if the journey is less than 3km for example!