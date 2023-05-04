The town in which we are living has been holding a major Jazz Festival and the gigs that I have attended have been uniformly really good - or as muttered by the many in attendance - “…really cool man.” In fact I have quite surprised myself in terms of how much I have enjoyed the music and the various elements of the jazz/blues on offer. Part of this surprise might be to do with the somewhat jaded perception I have of jazz and all its works.
Hey, I Like Jazz - It’s Really Cool Man!
It is quite okay for your musical tastes to change as you get older
Also in News
- Three Mallorca beaches and two marinas lose their Blue Flags
- Sant Elm beach restaurant being demolished
- Proposals to hike Mallorca tourist tax by 60% and abolish all tourism promotion
- BBC series cost 3 million pounds an episode to shoot in Mallorca
- Indian minimart owners battle it out with knives in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.