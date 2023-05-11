The current mayor of Inca, Virgilio Moreno of PSOE, distributed free sugar around the bars of Inca. | R.L.
Palma11/05/2023 14:01
Back in student days, I was a member of a broad alliance of malcontents who governed two colleges’ junior common rooms. There was very little politics or radicalism. We didn’t call for occupation of administration buildings on the grounds of whatever the latest burning issue happened to be. That was left to the students union, whose meetings - when not demanding occupations, marches or what have you - had a habit of descending into debates of the Marxist dialectic.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.