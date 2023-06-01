Jaime Martínez, Marga Prohens and Llorenç Galmés raise their thumbs in victory last night in Palma. | M.A. CAÑELLAS
Palma01/06/2023 15:30
The bubble burst on Sunday. No-one had predicted that the Partido Popular and Vox would have such success at the ballot box. The polls had hinted that a right-wing coalition could win in Palma and possibly the Balearic government but I am sure that no-one envisaged such a landslide. Not only were the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) ousted, the liberal Ciudadanos and the nationalist PI were wiped out, the far-left Podemos saw their share of the vote nosedive. Even the nationalists at Mes have their problems. So didn’t anyone see this coming?
