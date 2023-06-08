In today’s column I will be discussing people’s sleeping habits - as in; who with - how long for and whether you would recommend it or not. What has brought on this sudden interest in people’s sleeping arrangements is the fact that our Australian sister/brother in-laws who are visiting us at the moment, never ever sleep together other than in dire emergencies or when staying in expensive hotels.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.