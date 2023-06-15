People enjoy the weather on the beach as temperature hits 30C (86F) across parts of the UK this weekend, in Seaford. | CARLOS JASSO
Palma15/06/2023 15:37
Having just recently returned from a United Kingdom based holiday, where to my surprise the weather was absolutely lovely for the two weeks that we were away - I have to say that I’d quite forgotten just how bizarre the British media can be where weather is concerned.
